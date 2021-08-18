Would you like to become a Momentum Financial Adviser?

Join our growing family of Momentum Financial Advisers who know that sound financial planning and advice helps to secure the financial future of our clients. We are offering a cutting-edge career opportunity for aspiring financial advisers with an entrepreneurial spirit. At Momentum Financial Planning, our aspiration is to become the most competitive, accountable, and professional financial services business in South Africa. To attain this, we are actively growing our financial adviser footprint.

If you are interested in becoming a professional financial adviser and have the following mindset, we’d like to hear from you. Establishing relationships with clients based on trust

Honesty and integrity

Good communication and connection skills

Diligence and discipline Watch the video below to find out more: