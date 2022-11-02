‘Pens down’ parties a concern for school leaving pupils

Joburg – Calls to end ‘pens down’ parties have grown following the deadly tragedy at Enyobeni Tavern in East London, Eastern Cape in June where 21 pupils lost their lives due to drunkenness. Reports at the time said 21 pupils from local schools were part of a celebration of the end of the mid-year term exams in the tavern at Scenery Park township when tragedy struck.

The tragedy shocked the nation, answers were demanded and tavern owners were warned not to allow underage children to purchase alcohol for their stores. Speaking to IOL, Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said they have reminded pupils in every visit they did that they must take care of themselves before, during and after the exams into the future. He said the department will elevate the message later in the month closer to the end of the exams period for them to take care of themselves.

“Now we are focusing on readiness to face the upcoming papers,” he said. The IFP has called on the KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer to put a stop to the pens down festivities in KZN school. “In anticipation, entertainment venues such as clubs, lifestyles and taverns are bracing themselves for hosting ‘pens down’ events.

‘Unfortunately, outcomes from these events have proved to be detrimental to students, with some having their dreams shattered due to just a few hours of entertainment,“ IFP said. “With the much-reported upward trajectory in human trafficking and GBV, pens down events should be permanently abolished, as these celebrations are often characterised intoxication and substance abuse, leaving young people vulnerable. “Unsuspecting youth are targeted by a group of human traffickers at this time, with learners and even university students reported missing at this time,” it said.