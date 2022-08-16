Plans to build two new universities and revamp TVET colleges forge ahead

Johannesburg - The Department of Higher Education and Training’s plans to build two new universities are well under way, according to Minister Blade Nzimande. This follows the Cabinet approval for the establishment of the new University of Science and Innovation in Ekurhuleni and a new Crime Detection University in Hammanskraal.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nzimande said the process of developing a new university was preceded by a feasibility study to ascertain the demand for new institutions in identified areas or areas of interest. “A feasibility study, funded through the Infrastructure and Efficiency Grant (IEG) to the value of R6 million, is under way to advise on the size and shape of these two institutions,” confirmed Minister Nzimande. The minister further said there were plans to renovate existing facilities at Giyani in Limpopo province which will be annexed to Tshwane University of Technology, should the feasibility studies support the usage of these facilities.

A practical study funded through IEG, valued at R6 million is under way to advise on the size and shape of these two institutions, he said. However, according to the DHET, so far, they have initiated the following Regional Multi-Purpose Centres: • Imbali Multi-Purpose Centre – the focus that includes both Skilling (integration of Basic Education and PSET System), Science and Innovation, Social Services, Library and other after hour-services. Accessibility to after hour-services, including business skills and Wi-Fi-connectivity. Leveraging the uniqueness of the region; including manufacturing and leather sectors - a collaborative effort between government, business, labour and civil society.

Story continues below Advertisement

• The establishment of an Ulundi satellite of the University of Zululand, as part of the District Development Model. The satellite university will leverage off the District's strengths, including aviation; cultural heritage; indigenous knowledge systems including aloe processing; education and health. • The establishment of the Giyani Multi-Purpose Centre, which will include infrastructure development, in addition to the above. Nzimande said that in respect to the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Colleges, the process of establishing new colleges or college campuses was the same as that set out for universities.

Story continues below Advertisement

Unpacking the plans in motion, the DHET is currently implementing new infrastructures for TVET Colleges as follows: • Msinga Campus of uMgungundlovu TVET College at Cwaka • Greytown Campus of uMgungundlovu TVET College at Greytown

Story continues below Advertisement

• Umzimkhulu Campus of Esayidi TVET College at Umzimkhulu • Bhambanana Campus of Mfolozi TVET College at Bhambanana • Nkandla A Campus of Mfolozi TVET College at Nkandla Town

• Nkandla B Campus of Mfolozi TVET College at Nkumgamathe • Vryheid Engineering Campus of Mthashana TVET College at Vryheid • Nongoma Campus of Mthashana TVET College at Nongoma

• Kwagqikasi Campus of Mthashana TVET College at Nongoma • Giyani Campus of Letaba TVET College at Giyani • Balfour Campus of Gert Sibande TVET College at Balfour

• Aliwal North Campus of Ikhala TVET College at Aliwal North • Sterkspruit Campus TVET College of Ikhala at Sterkspruit • Ngqungqushe Campus of Ingwe TVET College at Lusikisiki