Pre-school maths education requires an urgent rethink - expert

“Understanding how students learn, what is relevant and how we can make the necessary connections, is vital if we are not only going to prepare students for what they may face in the future but also if we are going to develop them as self-confident,” says Eagle.

Lynda Eagle, academic advisor: early years, at ADvTECH, says mathematics often conjures up fear, anxiety, and avoidance from a young age, but she explains that by shifting the way in which we approach and teach the subject during the younger years, we can prepare children in a positive way for future learning – not only in mathematics, but life in general.

She says students must be ready and prepared to solve problems that they may encounter in future – problems that may look different to those we would have faced in the past – and that they must be empowered to adapt, manipulate and change situations, to be creative and innovative and contribute to their communities in a positive and beneficial manner.

Eagle adds that while it is important to build robust connections between numbers and quantity, it is equally important to help students make sense of how mathematics works, how it is connected to other areas and to develop spatial awareness.

Of utmost importance is for parents and teachers to be patient, and give students not only the opportunity to explore and experiment in the mathematical space, but also the time they need.