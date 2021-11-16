Private higher education institution to fill the local gap

South Africa’s growing skills crisis has been highlighted in many publications, and this has been identified as an impediment to growth and development, as well as service delivery. A recent survey by Xpatweb highlights that talent acquisition specialists are looking abroad to fill key positions within their organisations due to a lack of suitable candidates in South Africa.

Xpatweb runs the annual critical skills survey among 220 large multinationals and corporates, including JSE listed companies across Africa. The survey highlights that 77% of the organisations are struggling to recruit critically skilled individuals. The top high-demand skills include engineers (18%), ICT Specialists (13%), foreign language speakers (10%), media and marketing specialists (9%) and artisans (8%). Additionally, the latest report from The CareerJunction Index (CJI) reveals an increase in demand for professionals within the sales, ICT, business & management, and building & construction sectors. A local private higher education institution is filling this gap. Stadio offers opportunities for its students to acquire the critical skills that are needed within the current job market – through adapting and implementing their qualifications to equip their students for the new “world of work”, both theoretically and practically.