Private higher education institution to fill the local gap
South Africa’s growing skills crisis has been highlighted in many publications, and this has been identified as an impediment to growth and development, as well as service delivery.
A recent survey by Xpatweb highlights that talent acquisition specialists are looking abroad to fill key positions within their organisations due to a lack of suitable candidates in South Africa.
Xpatweb runs the annual critical skills survey among 220 large multinationals and corporates, including JSE listed companies across Africa. The survey highlights that 77% of the organisations are struggling to recruit critically skilled individuals. The top high-demand skills include engineers (18%), ICT Specialists (13%), foreign language speakers (10%), media and marketing specialists (9%) and artisans (8%).
Additionally, the latest report from The CareerJunction Index (CJI) reveals an increase in demand for professionals within the sales, ICT, business & management, and building & construction sectors.
A local private higher education institution is filling this gap. Stadio offers opportunities for its students to acquire the critical skills that are needed within the current job market – through adapting and implementing their qualifications to equip their students for the new “world of work”, both theoretically and practically.
“We take a profound interest in what our students want and what our country and the world of work needs. And we offer higher education specially designed to satisfy all. At the end of the day, we have an opportunity to not just help individuals realise their dreams, but to help a nation grow stronger,” says Dr Divya Singh, Stadio’s Chief Academic Officer.
To enhance your chances and number of opportunities, it would be worth considering gearing your career choice. By doing so, you can take advantage of shortages of available candidates and a relative lack of competition.
The time to do something great for South Africa is now. Feel empowered, get equipped and excel in the world of work, with an industry-aligned qualification via distance learning or contact learning with Stadio.