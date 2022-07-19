Retired KZN teacher celebrates 100th birthday

Retired KwaZulu-Natal teacher Gogo Vincentia Maduna, who turned 100 years old on Tuesday, said although she never had any children of her own, she was a mother to the many children she taught through the years. Gogo Vincentia was born on July 19, 1922, and served her community as a teacher with distinction through the years.

She taught at Mashiyane Primary School in KwaCeza and KwaZondela Primary School in Ulundi, both in KZN. The KZN MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu, and the KZN DoE’S HOD, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, extended their heartfelt gratitude to Gogo Vincentia for her dedication and loyal service to the education fraternity. “It is by God’s grace that Gogo Maduna celebrates her centennial year today. Good deeds and a noble profession like teaching qualify her to enjoy excellent health and longevity.

“God bless her to see many more happy years and allow her to share her wisdom with the younger generations,” Mshengu said. Speaking to IOL on Tuesday, her niece Nokuthula Mpanza said that Gogo Vincentia started her day with confession at church and then mass at 7.30am. After mass, she celebrated her birthday with a tea party with the members of her church.

She was also booked in for some pampering at a spa and will spend the night at Elangeni Hotel. “Tonight our family are getting together at the Roma Revolving Restaurant for dinner where we will celebrate Gogo. “It was a beautiful morning so far and I cannot believe it, but Gogo actually woke up and danced in church. She danced all the way to the door as she left,” Mpanza said.

She said her siblings and cousins have always felt blessed having Gogo Vincentia in their lives, who was like a second mother to them. “We are so excited to celebrate her 100th. We have been pleading with God to keep her well. Gogo had no children and was never married, so we, and the children she taught, were her children. We are so blessed to have a mother in Gogo. Since my mother (Gogo’s sister) died, she has been lonely, but it was so great to see her in a celebratory mood today,” Mpanza said. [email protected]

