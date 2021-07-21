Rhodes University launches a Covid-19 vaccination site

Durban – As Covid-19 vaccinations continue to be administered across the country, Rhodes University has joined several other universities in establishing an on-campus vaccination site. “Today marks an important milestone for our university, as we make a significant contribution in the implementation of the national strategy of the Department of Health, Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, and Higher Health,” said Rhodes Vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela.

The university has assisted in the fight against Covid-19 in various ways since the start of the pandemic through various task teams, departments and faculties. Situated at its Gavin Relly Postgraduate Village, the vaccination site marks the latest development and aims to increase the availability of the number of sites to vaccinate the adult population by March 2022. Due to limited resources, the university aims to vaccinate 80 to 100 people per day at the start, and thereafter hopes to increase this number to 200 per day. Rhodes University academic Professor Rosie Dorrington, who specialises in virology, was at the launch on Tuesday to encourage those who may be hesitant about receiving their vaccine.