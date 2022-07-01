Rules for the road to success

OPINION: As someone just starting out in life, whatever you choose to do, you have an important role to play in kick-starting economic growth and creating a fair and equitable society. What does it take to succeed? By Anton Pillay, CEO Coronation Fund Managers

Every June, Coronation hosts an interactive session with university students from across the country, where we discuss a theme and share ideas. This year, we unpacked what it takes to succeed in an increasingly challenging world, and the importance of making a difference. Especially in South Africa, where we face a perfect storm of an education system that is under pressure, high youth unemployment and a low-growth economy. The truth is that youth are our future. And, in South Africa, if you are in the fortunate position of going to university, you are unique, as only 6% of our youth have a tertiary education. This places you in a very special position where you have the ability to create change in your society, the country and the world. As someone just starting out in life, whatever you choose to do, you have an important role to play in kick-starting economic growth and creating a fair and equitable society. What does it take to succeed?

You have to think like an entrepreneur Whether you start your own business or join a company, you have to act like an owner and think entrepreneurially in everything you do. Be personally invested in the outcome. You should be passionate about adding value and finding innovative solutions. If you want to stand out from the crowd, you have to be enthusiastic. You’ve got to show commitment and that you are willing to go the extra mile – this doesn’t have to be about working gruelling hours, but rather about thinking what you can do to help your boss or the company achieve a better outcome.

Be the best version of yourself You have to know who you are and what you want to achieve, and then you have to push yourself to be the best version of yourself. Practice habits that support you. You have to be disciplined, work hard and be consistent. Keep healthy, eat a proper diet and get enough exercise. No one else can do this for you. Don’t compare yourself to others

We are all different and have our own paths. You can’t simply imitate someone else and get the same outcome – it’s impossible. Our characters, personalities, passions and interests are just too different. Be very careful of social media. It often presents a superficial ‘show reel’ of someone’s life. It hides the blood, sweat and tears that it took for that person to get there. This can skew the view you have of where you are in life and your stage of progression. Measure your success by your own standards. Sacrifice

There is no way you can achieve success if you do not make sacrifices. You have to relinquish everything that does not serve your purpose. These can be habits or activities – you’re going to have to stay in and study instead of meeting your mates for a beer or turn off your best Netflix series to listen to an educational podcast. It can even be people. Which leads to my next point. The company you keep Surround yourself with people who influence you positively. There will be people who try to hold you back or keep you from creating the changes you need to make to achieve success. As hard as it might be, let go of the naysayers. Also, make sure you have friends and colleagues who keep you grounded, so that whatever success you do achieve doesn’t go to your head. Arrogance can trip you up.

Mentors and networking Many businesses provide on-the-job mentoring and coaching. While this is valuable when getting to know a business, try to ask all your questions in the first three months, and then be ready to get stuck in. This is why it’s important to have a network of people outside the business. In fact, never stop networking. You never know who you are going to meet and what you're going to learn from someone. An extensive network of peers and more experienced people means that you will meet many mentors, some of whom will eventually become valued friends.

Maintain a long-term focus We all fail and encounter setbacks. Don’t get put off by short-term events; keep your eye on your long-term goal. You are young and you have your whole life ahead of you. If you fail, get back up and try again. Be persistent – and remember, the harder you work the luckier you become. Optimism and hope

No matter how bleak things might seem – and there is no doubt that the world is a challenging place – it is important to keep a positive mindset. You have to believe in yourself and your purpose. Your purpose is your north star that will keep you positive and focused when the path gets tough. Youth are our future Every generation has faced challenges. Youth Day commemorates the enormous sacrifice made by the cohort learners who protested against an oppressive education system under the apartheid regime in 1976. The protest resulted police killing hundreds of schoolchildren. Today, we enjoy political freedom in South Africa, and yet, while the challenges are different, they are no less pressing. There are significant socio-economic issues to solve, and this can be achieved only by a generation of young adults with the drive and passion to make an impact across sectors and society.