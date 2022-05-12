SA learners given chance to learn skills through collab project with International Space Station

The "out-of-this-world" exobiology programme gives South African learners exposure to space research and experience in essential next-generation skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity, innovation and computational science. The initiative is part of the TCS vision to equip South Africa’s next generation to think big, grow their digital skills and take their futures into their own hands.

ExoLab uses a laboratory inside a Boeing 737-200 aircraft, and also gives learners experiential and practical insights into AI, coding, robotics and aviation. TCS South Africa's Lunga Dube said to fully embrace the possibilities created by future industries, talent needs to be unlocked and youth need to be given Stem skills that will make them future fit. "The solution lies in developing and executing out-of-the-box programmes like ExoLab, and prioritising education and digital literacy," he said.

Research suggests that by 2030, many of the work skills required in the economy will be technology driven. Dube explains that, with the demand for digital skills on the rise, there’s also a need to integrate these skills into education. He said the TCS focus is also on unique science, technology, robotics, engineering, aerospace and mathematics (STREAM) applications,

"We recently, bridged the gap between digital skills and a culture of education with the STREAM laboratory. By bringing awareness to the technology and the potential it offers, we hope to pave the way to exciting futures for our young people," Dube said. So far, TCS programmes have given 3 421 learners the skills needed to make connections, solve real-world challenges and choose future careers. IOL