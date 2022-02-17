SA marks Teen Suicide Prevention Week

It is understandable why we need to draw attention to suicide. This week, February 14 to 17, is Teen Suicide Prevention Week. Taking place at the start of the academic year, the aim is to encourage conversation and provide support to parents, teachers and learners. Why is suicide a leading cause of death among young people? Adolescence can be a time of change and uncertainty. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines adolescence as the transitional phase of growth and development between childhood and adulthood. Adolescents are anyone between the of ages 10 and 19.

During this time it is normal to feel sad, confused, unsure and scared. When these feelings persist or compounded by adverse life events, it may be detrimental to a person’s mental well-being. This can progress into a mental health disorder. Mental disorders, in particular affective disorders such as depression, are a strong predictor of suicidal behaviour in young people. What can I do if my child needs help? The following are adapted suggestions from the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG):