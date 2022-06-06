SA Mathematics Foundation announces teams for international contests

The South African Mathematics Foundation has announced the two teams representing South Africa at two international mathematics competitions later this year.
The International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) will take place from July 6 - 16 in Oslo, Norway, while the Pan African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO) will take place from June 19-28 in Benguerir, Morocco. Teams will travel to the locations for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IMO team leader Dr Liam Baker, a lecturer at Stellenbosch University and IMO and PAMO alumnus, explains how the SAMF selects the teams.
“We invited the top-performing contestants of the 2021 Old Mutual South African Mathematics Olympiad (SAMO) to a training camp in December. After the camp, learners must continue with their training by submitting monthly assignments to be considered for the final selection training camp in April,” Barker said.
The high school learners who will represent South Africa in this year’s IMO are:
Minkyum Kim Grade 11 Reddam House Durbanville
Youkyum Kim Grade 9 Reddam House Durbanville
Benjamin Kleyn Grade 12 Hoërskool Parel Vallei
Emmanuel Rassou Grade 12 South African College High School
Juliette Roux Grade 12 Herschel Girls’ High School
Alex Sinclair-Smith Grade 12 Westerford High School
Each PAMO team consists of three boys and three girls. The learners who will represent South Africa in this year’s PAMO are:
Jason de Villiers Grade 12 Rondebosch Boys’ High School
Daniella Kaye Grade 11 Herschel Girls’ High School
Youkyum Kim Grade 9 Reddam House Durbanville
Shelby le Roux Grade 12 Rustenburg Girls’ High School
Jana Rossouw Grade 10 Hoërskool Jim Fouche
Jared Slater Grade 11 Hoërskool Parel Vallei
It is not their first time competing in these international Olympiads for some of these learners.
Those who competed in previous PAMOs are:
Minkyum Kim (2021)
Emmanuel Rassou (2019 Bronze medal)
Juliette Roux (2019 Bronze medal)
Alex Sinclair-Smith (2021 Silver medal and 2019)
Daniella Kaye (2021)
Shelby le Roux (2021 Bronze medal)
Previous IMO contestants are:
Minkyum Kim (2021)
Emmanuel Rassou (2021 Honorable mention and 2020 Honorable mention)
Juliette Roux (2021 Bronze medal and 2020 Honorable mention)
The SAMO, including South Africa’s participation in the IMO and PAMO, is sponsored by Old Mutual and the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) and organised by the SAMF.
“We are extremely proud of the achievements of all the learners participating in this year’s IMO and PAMO,” said Celiwe Ross, Human Capital Director at Old Mutual.
“At Old Mutual, we believe that education is the foundation for success in life, and we hope that all this year’s participants find value in this amazing learning opportunity. All the best, and continue to fly the SA flag high,” Ross added.
Prof Kerstin Jordaan, the executive director at the SAMF, said that she is proud of the learners in this year’s teams.
“To be selected for the international teams is one of the highlights of participation in the SAMO. It takes years of preparation, starting with participating in the NESTLÉ NESPRAY South African Mathematics Challenge (SAMC) when in Grade 4. On behalf of the SAMF, I thank these learners for their hard work and dedication. We also acknowledge their teachers and parents for their roles in these youngsters’ mathematical achievements. We wish you the best of luck,” Jordaan said.
IOL