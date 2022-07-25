SA student shortlisted for $100K international prize

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal-born student, Iziphozonke Mlambo, 19, of Newcastle, has made it on to the top 50 list for the Chegg.org global student prize of $100 000. Mlambo is studying human biology at Biola University, in California.

He was selected from almost 7 000 nominations and applications from 150 countries. The prize is given to a student who has made a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers and on society and beyond, according to Chegg.org CEO Dan Rosensweig. Chegg.org and its partner on the project, the Varkey Foundation, launched the prize last year, a sister award to its $1 million Global Teacher Prize. The foundation is a global organisation focused on improving educational standards.

The top 10 shortlist for the prize will be announced in August, thereafter, a winner will be chosen. After losing his parents at a young age, Mlambo was raised by his uncle. Financial difficulties kept him from achieving his academic goals at times, but Mlambo never gave up. “Now, more than ever, students like Iziphozonke deserve to have their stories told and have their voices heard. After all, we need to harness their dreams, their insights, and their creativity to tackle the daunting and urgent challenges facing our world.

“Our finalists this year have made a huge impact in areas from the environment to equality and justice, from health and well-being to education and skills, from youth empowerment to ending poverty. I can’t wait to see how this year’s inspiring cohort of changemakers use this platform to make their voices louder, and their work lift up even more lives,” said Rosensweig. Varkey Foundation founder Sunny Varkey said: “I extend my warmest congratulations to Iziphozonke. His story is a testament to the crucial role that education plays in building a better tomorrow for us all. “It is the key to solving humanity’s greatest challenges, from war and conflict to climate change to growing inequality.”

