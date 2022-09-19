Sadtu calls for more police visibility in schools

Johannesburg - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called for police visibility in schools following violent incidents. The stabbing of a deputy principal in Alexandra last week came shortly after a vehicle of another deputy principal in Pietermaritzburg was set on fire by a pupil.

Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said they would like to see more police officers in schools. "We would like to see more of the security around at schools to ensure that teachers are safe from learners," she said. A deputy principal was stabbed with scissors by a pupil in Alexandra township and a Grade 2 teacher was stabbed in class by an unknown man in Cape Town.

Cembi said their priority is teachers and they urged the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to ensure that their safety is guaranteed at schools. She said that they have started the "I AM A SCHOOL FAN" campaign, where they call on all education stakeholders to play their role in ensuring that schools are safe. The campaign aims to mobilise all stakeholders including parents, teachers, pupils, and government departments to address school-related violence in all its forms.

"We are calling on parents, community, learners as well as teachers to all come together and work towards the school's safety. Teachers cannot be a threat at school, meanwhile they are there to do their job," she said. She said the department is doing its best to maintain peace at schools but "we need to see more of the security". "The DBE always says police are responsible for security measures whereas it is the employer. As an employer, you are supposed to do more," she maintained.

She said pupils should know not to promote violence at school because that is a learning environment not a place to fight.