3 learners found dead in freezer to be buried tomorrow

Three learners who died after suffocating in an unused deep freezer in the North West and will be laid to rest tomorrow.

The Mammutla Primary school learners, aged between 8 and 10, were allegedly playing an in and out game in the unused deep freezer, but were unable to get out and were later found dead.

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela has sent her condolences to the bereaving families.

"On behalf of the department, l would like to convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved families and the entire school community of Mammutla Primary school. This is an unfortunate incident, especially now that we are writing the final examinations at the moment. It is heartbreaking to lose three learners all at the same time", said Matsemela.

The provincial education department will establish a multi-sectoral committee to provide counselling to learners, teachers, school governing body members and family members of the deceased learners.