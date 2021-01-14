A delay in reopening of schools may well be on the cards

The school year may again face disruptions as the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) recommends postponing the reopening of schools from January 27 to February 15 amid a spike of Covid-19 infections.

According to a Sunday Times article, education stakeholders, including school governing bodies and teacher unions, had met with senior officials from the Department of Basic Education on Wednesday night to review the current state of the pandemic and how it can affect schools.

“The NCCC was deeply concerned about the pressure on health-care facilities, given the rapid increase arising from the second wave of Covid-19, with Gauteng, Limpopo and other provinces entering their peak now and with high numbers expected for a few weeks thereafter.”

The NCCC recommended the department should consider delaying the reopening of schools until February 15.

The recommendations are yet to be ratified by cabinet and signed off by Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga. Cabinet is expected to make a final decision on the reopening of schools on Friday after meeting with the NCCC on Thursday.