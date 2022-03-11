Eastern Cape Education Department to pay all stipends due to Education Assistants and General Assistants

The Department of Education in Eastern Cape said it would continue to make strides in ensuring that Education Assistants (EAs) and General Assistants (GAs) are paid all stipends due to them for the services rendered over the past months. “The department wishes to indicate that the outstanding amounts or backlogs have been transferred to schools,” said the department in a statement.

This came after hundreds of unpaid education assistants and general school assistants in the Eastern Cape have lost hope that they will ever get their full stipends from the Department of Education. They have been waiting to be paid since November. According to the reports, some assistants have been paid for just a month, while others didn't receive anything. In a statement, the department said this was done through a run that was scheduled for March 9, 2022, which means that funds will reflect in the school’s bank accounts on March 14, 2022.

To strengthen its commitment to pay, the department has created a Google link with the list of schools that monies have been deposited into for further verification and ease of reference. “Our call centre agents have also been trained in dealing with all inquiries related to these payments,” it said. Schools are urged to ensure that they pay EAs and GSAs in their respective schools to avoid delays.

Below are the logging in details and Call centre Number: Google link - https://bit.ly/EAPaymentUpdate DoE Toll Free Helpline - 080 12 12 570 from 8 - 4:30pm from Monday to Thursday and on Friday 8 - 4 pm