Lesufi, activists welcome arrest of rape-accused teacher

PRETORIA - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday welcomed the arrest of a teacher accused of raping a 16-year-old Grade 10 learner at an Ivory Park secondary school.

The incident allegedly happened on May 14.

“We always had faith and trust in the police to ensure that the suspect ends up behind bars. We leave all the matters in the capable and trustworthy hands of our judicial system and trust that justice will prevail,” said Lesufi.

The Gauteng Department of Education has already initiated disciplinary proceedings against the alleged perpetrator.

The disgraced teacher will also face a charge of absconding, after he apparently left his workplace without permission.

“We remain a firm opponent of any violence, particularly gender-based assaults on learners perpetrated by educators and officials expected to be taking care of the young people,” said Lesufi.

Irate community members and learners from other schools in Ivory Park have shut down schools in the area, calling for the teacher to be removed from the school.

Meanwhile, civil rights movement #NotInMyName on Thursday concurred with Lesufi, adding that the judicial system should ensure that justice is speedily served.

#NotInMyName secretary-general Themba Masango said the group praised law-enforcement agencies for the swift arrest of the suspect.

“We view this not only as rape, but attempted murder… This tells you that South Africa is really in the doldrums when it comes to gender-based violence and abuse towards women and children. This is a pandemic we are facing,” said Masango.

The outspoken civil rights movement appealed to the Department of Education to heighten its vetting processes when hiring teachers.

Meanwhile, a concerned parent, who asked to not be named out of security concerns, told The Star last week of allegations levelled against a Grade 7 teacher at a primary school in Sunnyside. The parent also alleged that the teacher had harassed more than one learner.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that the department was aware of the sexual harassment case levelled against the teacher and that investigations into the incident were at an advanced stage.

– African News Agency (ANA)