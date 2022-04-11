Moms and dads take note: Western Cape school admissions for 2023 close on Friday

The deadline for the school admission for the 2023 academic year in Western Cape is approaching. The Western Cape Education Department has issued a reminder to parents and caregivers that the school admissions process closes in 4 days.

Story continues below Advertisment

The department said parents and caregivers had until midnight on April 15 to apply for the 2023 school year. “If one fails to apply before this date, any application after this date will be deemed as a late application, and preference will be given to applications submitted by April 15,” it said. According to the department, the parents of 120 000 children have already applied for school places, of which 57 000 are for Grade 8 enrolment.

“We want to thank all those that have applied timeously and appeal to others that wish to apply for the next school year, to do so by April 15. “Applying after this date could affect their choice of placement and it will affect our planning,” said the department. The department further stated that parents and caregivers can log on to https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za to apply online. The WCED admissions website is a FREE service that is zero-rated.

Story continues below Advertisment

In a statement, the WCED has also hosted pop-up admission support tables at shopping malls and schools throughout this period. Parents and guardians are advised to visit the WCED website for information on available pop-ups for the remainder of this week. The department said parents and caregivers could also visit the district office for support if they are restricted in terms of accessibility to equipment. Required documents for application:

Story continues below Advertisment