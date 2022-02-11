8 tips schools should consider to protect learners and staff from targeted crimes
School safety is a very important issue, this is after two Gauteng schools were targeted by criminals in the past month.
With that being said, here are eight tips of protection schools can put in place. The tips were provided by insurance provider, Dial Direct’s Anneli Retief.
- An effective access control system, where visitors are thoroughly screened before entering the premises. An intercom and camera at the gate to do pre-screening, before visitors are let into the security desk or admin block, is also a smart move.
- Staff that are well trained – ideally by a reputable security company – in basic crime prevention steps and emergency protocols.
- A sturdy perimeter wall or palisade fence offers privacy and acts as first defence.
- Secure and sturdy access gates. Ideally, these should be operated remotely and opened and closed quickly to limit the window of opportunity for criminals. Ensure that gates can’t be lifted off their rails with a crowbar and that gate motors are well hidden and can’t be accessed easily.
- Security beams around and inside the school premises are a must. This serves as an early warning system, allowing you and your security company more time to react.
- An alarm system that is linked to a reputable armed response company, including a panic button.
- Burglar bars on windows and security gates on all doors – made of rigid materials and fixed in such a way that they can’t be easily bypassed, broken or pried open. Some older buildings are especially vulnerable if the weld that fixes burglar bars to the window frame isn’t sturdy.
- CCTV systems are becoming increasingly affordable and offer an easy way for you to keep an eye on the school grounds. You can even monitor it remotely via a smartphone app. This can provide valuable footage should the school be broken into.
Meanwhile, here are additional tips for parents:
- Know what security methods, procedures and systems are in place at the school.
- Ensure that both you and your child know what to do in the case of an emergency.
- Ensure that the school you choose has a transparent flow of communication between staff and parents.
- Become familiar with the system used at the school in the event of violence or crime: is trauma counselling provided, for example?
- What is the procedure for collecting children after school? Who do you inform if someone else is collecting your child?
- Where is the emergency meeting point at the school?
- Ensure your child has memorised the following emergency numbers.
- Nationwide Emergency Response: 10111
- Mobile phone emergency hotline: 112
- Ambulance/ Fire Brigade: 10177