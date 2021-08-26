Honouring women in leadership positions at schools

THE struggle to have more women in leadership continues to grapple the country but on this Women’s Month, Teneo Online Schools says it is celebrating the 85% of women who have acquired leadership roles in schools. Teneo said it was using the month of August to honour the crucial role played by women in education.

Teneo chief executive John Shaw said his school was proud to have a strong, diverse female leadership within the organisation. Over 85% of Teneo’s teachers are women with an impressive 98% holding leadership roles such as subject heads, phase heads, head of grade and head of school. “We value the important role female teachers play and the positive influence they have in educating, mentoring and guiding the youth of our country to become productive members of society,” Shaw says. Jackie Cook, who has been with Teneo School since its inception in 2018, started as an English teacher and has since been appointed academic head. She was promoted to chief operating officer last year, and has been instrumental in Teneo’s considerable growth over the past three years.

“It has been an exciting journey filled with many milestones and achievements. There have been some seasons of extreme learning and growth, both professionally and personally, but I would do it all again in a heartbeat,” Cook said. Teneo started with a few hundred students in 2018 and in line with the growing trend in online schooling, it has now grown to three schools, offering both South African and British curricula, with over 480 teachers who offer live online lessons to over 8 000 students. “To be a part of a dynamic, progressive online school among a high calibre of strong, dedicated and passionate women is truly an honour.