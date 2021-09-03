Impaq launches new online school to start in 2022

Homeschooling service provider Impaq, which has been in existence for two decades, will be launching a new online school starting from Grade R to 12. Impaq said the demand for distance education was growing rapidly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since its inception, the homeschooling company has had more than 169 000 learners benefit from its educational services while following the CAPS curriculum. Impaq said the online school will cater for English and Afrikaans speaking learners. Admissions to the online school officially opened on September 1, 2021, with the school set to cater to Grade 7-11 learners in 2022. Plans are in place to expand to other grades from 2023.

“The online school will go further by placing children into classes led by highly qualified teachers. The class sizes will be capped at 30 children and the online school’s teachers will deliver the lessons virtually. “Timetables will be a key component of the school and will include structured time to improve fitness and mental wellbeing. Learners will also be encouraged to take part in other activities, such as a robotics club and fitness events,” Impaq said in a statement. Another addition to the online school services is the tracking and monitoring of the learner’s mental health, this will be done in collaboration with the “It’sOK” mental health app.

Learners educational progress will be monitored to identify gaps in their academic performances. Louise Schoonwinkel, MD of Optimi Home, said: “We are very excited to be launching the new Impaq online school for the 2022 cohort. With our long-standing and leading reputation as a highly trusted provider in the distance education market, we are the best-placed company in South Africa to offer a reliable, 21st-century online schooling offering.” Registration and costs