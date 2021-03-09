No-fees school Christel House opens applications for Grade RR

Non-profit and no-fees school Christel House South Africa announced it would be opening admissions for its first Grade RR intake this year.

For the first time in the school’s 20-year history, Christel House announced that it would be accepting learners for Grade RR, in July. The grade is for children who were born in 2016 and turn five this year. Applications open on Monday, March 8.

“Our mission of breaking the cycle of poverty, adding Grade RR to Early Childhood Development offering will give pupils the extra head start they need to succeed.

“The school accepts only students from severely impoverished communities on the Cape Flats and supports them for 19 years, from Grade RR to 5 years post-matric, through holistic character-based and career-focused education,” the school said.

Christel House has 762 learner registered from grades R to 12 and is accepting applications to welcome 60 new Grade RRs this year.