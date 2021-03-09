No-fees school Christel House opens applications for Grade RR
Non-profit and no-fees school Christel House South Africa announced it would be opening admissions for its first Grade RR intake this year.
For the first time in the school’s 20-year history, Christel House announced that it would be accepting learners for Grade RR, in July. The grade is for children who were born in 2016 and turn five this year. Applications open on Monday, March 8.
“Our mission of breaking the cycle of poverty, adding Grade RR to Early Childhood Development offering will give pupils the extra head start they need to succeed.
“The school accepts only students from severely impoverished communities on the Cape Flats and supports them for 19 years, from Grade RR to 5 years post-matric, through holistic character-based and career-focused education,” the school said.
Christel House has 762 learner registered from grades R to 12 and is accepting applications to welcome 60 new Grade RRs this year.
All learners who are accepted will receive full scholarships that include the cost of quality education, transport to and from the school, health care, social services, daily nutritious meals, uniforms and career support.
Eugenia Dlodlo-Sibanda, the dean of student development at Christel House SA said: “We have successfully assisted students in reaching their potential for the past 20 years and are inviting prospective parents to apply for Grade RR at our school and give their child a chance at a brighter future.”
Application requirements:
- The child must turn 5 years old this year (born in 2016).
- The average household income must be R1 500 or less per person per month. To calculate: count the total income (salaries, social grants and stipends) your household receives a month (for example, R5 000 in total). Divide the number by the number of people staying in your house (for example ive people) to get the average income per person. For example: R5 000 divided by 5 = R1 000 per person per month.
- The child must be a permanent resident in: Hanover Park; Manenberg; Tambo Square; Philippi Browns Farm (as far as Stock Road, no further); Philippi Farms; Jim se Bos; Smallville; Springfield; Phumlani; Lotus River; Strandfontein; Pelican Park; Lansdowne; Parkwood; Langa; Athlone: Kewtown; Bridgetown; Silvertown; Belgravia; Parktown; Pook Se Bos; Statishights; Bokmakierie; Ottery; Freedom Park; or Mitchell’s Plain (Eastridge, Beacon Valley & Lentegeur only).
To apply for Grade RR at Christel House SA, complete the online application.
IMPORTANT DATES:
Applications open: March 8
The deadline to submit completed applications: Friday, April 30 April. The start date is July.