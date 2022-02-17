Schools around the country are urged to participate in a life-saving initiative

Durban - Primary school children across South Africa are encouraged to become potential lifesavers by participating in an award-winning educational campaign. The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa is urging all parents and educators to register learners to participate in the free, fun, and interactive FAST Heroes programme.

The FAST Heroes campaign aims to raise awareness of the key symptoms of stroke, and to increase understanding about how to respond in an emergency. This world-renowned award-winning educational initiative actively harnesses children’s innate enthusiasm through stories by illustrating superhero grandparents that help identify the most common symptoms of stroke. Considering that a large number of South African children spend ample time with their grandparents who are often their primary caregivers, and are most at risk, this initiative comes at an important time.

According to the World Stroke Organisation, a stroke is the second leading cause of death in the world, after heart disease, and the third leading cause of disability. Tragically, about 80% of these deaths or disabilities can be prevented if treated timeously. In South Africa, heart disease and strokes are associated with a high burden of disease, with a substantial death rate. According to Stats SA, deaths from cardiovascular diseases are the highest of all non-communicable diseases which include diabetes, cancer, respiratory disorders and others. The FAST Heroes campaign teaches children to recognise the three most common stroke symptoms when “the evil Clot” strikes: a face that suddenly droops to one side, an arm that suddenly becomes weak and speech that is slurred, or “broken”.