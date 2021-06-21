Call for youth to apply for Department of Water and Sanitation bursaries

To commemorate Youth Month, the Department of Water and Sanitation is calling upon youth to take careers in the water sector. The bursary applications for 2022 open from June 1, and the closing date for applications is October 31.

On June 16, 1976 thousands of pupils from Soweto, Johannesburg, organised a mass demonstration against the use of Afrikaans as the medium of instruction at their schools. Today we say to youth, the doors of learning without boundaries or colour have opened. Once you qualify for our bursaries the ball is in your court to choose from the selected institutions of higher learning. As the country participates in Youth Month, today’s young people are encouraged to acknowledge the sacrifices made by the youth of 1976, and the best way to salute those heroes who paid with their blood is by ascending the graduation podium. The Department of Water and Sanitation is making this possible by offering bursary opportunities to youth to further their studies.

The department believes that the youth is responsible for shaping the social and economic landscape of the country. Youth Month is an imperative time for reflection on youth development. The Department of Water and Sanitation has lined educational programmes aimed at helping the youth to become future water scientists and engineers within water sector. The compiled programmes are aimed at educating youth to focus on water sector-related careers. The focus is mainly on youth who are studying for both maths and science subjects at school, and for those who are already at the universities studying towards careers relating to water.