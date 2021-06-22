GrandWest helps Mitchells Plain learners with extra maths lessons

The programme will provide almost R236 000 in funding for 100 learners from AZ Berman High School in Tafelsig, in Mitchells Plain. The learners will be getting extra maths lessons for the remainder of the school year.

Mervyn Naidoo, GrandWest General Manager, said: “Mathematics is a vital subject that is necessary in so many areas of our lives. Many jobs at GrandWest require good maths skills and some, like our dealers, require an even higher level of mathematics competence. We’re mindful that by missing out on key aspects of maths studies during 2020, when schools were closed, some students at the school have battled to catch up. They needed help and we are pleased that we could give it to them.

“Based on the success and achievements of the 2019 programme, we agreed to continue to support the school in 2020. Unfortunately, the programme had to be put on hold due to Covid-19, but we are extremely pleased to be able to roll it out for the 2021 academic year.”

The training will be delivered by Math and Me, a company founded by two accountants after they identified a need for a more efficient, effective and relatable means of offering tuition. Math and Me aims to redefine the meaning of ‘education’ and the way in which learning takes place as a whole.