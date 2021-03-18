Perseverance - the key to maintaining academic momentum

With the first term nearing, which also means the first test series is approaching, online school, Brainline, said it was important for pupils to remain motivated and emotionally fit to sustain themselves throughout the year. Brainline mentor, Liezel Bruwer, said many pupils were still suffering from Covid-19 and lockdown fatigue from the previous year. “Covid-19 has brought about a complex array of factors such as uncertainty, social isolation and angst that have an impact on the mental health of children and adolescents. Predictability is a stabilising force for children and adolescents, but it has been disrupted since the Covid-19 outbreak. While there has been a return to a normal state of affairs with schools reopening earlier this year, many are still suffering in the aftermath of last year’s uncertainty.” She said while some pupils might have started the year on a positive note, it was possible they would not be able to maintain high levels of momentum as the year progressed. “Pupils will now have to adapt to normal classroom hours, tasks and tests that were not part of their daily routine in 2020. A number of pupils may experience fatigue and feel overwhelmed.”

Bruwer advised pupils to persevere and not give into the overwhelming pressure.

“One disappointing mark or result should not negatively influence your attitude regarding tasks, tests and exams for the remainder of the year. In fact, you should see it as a challenge to improve and show others that sticking it out always remains the best option.”

Here are a few basic tips to hone your perseverance skills:

• Focus on your strengths: It’s important to understand there are so many things that are easy and enjoyable, and there’s more to life than where you are challenged.

• Start small: When you start with small, simple task, you get to enjoy your growing success with every step forward.

• Choose reasonable expectations: There is a long path of education, maturing, self-discovery, failure and success ahead of you. This means there is no real rush to accomplish much.