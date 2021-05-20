Sadtu calls for swift action against Gauteng teacher accused of raping a schoolgirl

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called for swift action to be taken against a Gauteng teacher who is on the run after he allegedly raped a Grade 10 pupil.

It is alleged that the teacher raped a pupil from Umqhele Secondary School in Ivory Park.

On Tuesday, pupils from Ivory Park schools and angry community members brought Ivory Park to a standstill during a protest.

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed that a case was subsequently opened with the police on May 15 but the suspect was allegedly on the run.

“We will immediately report him to all regulatory bodies and add the charge of absconding as well, and, as a precaution, he will not be reporting at school but at the district office until further notice,” Lesufi said.

“The union is deeply concerned about this incident as it dents the image of our noble profession.

“It also instils fear and anxiety in schools which are supposed to be safe havens where quality teaching and learning should take place,” Sadtu said.

The union welcomed steps taken by the province’s education department which includes giving support to the pupil.

“We expect the due disciplinary process to be completed as soon as possible.

“We also call on law enforcement institutions to deploy the necessary resources to subject the alleged perpetrator to the due process of the law,” the union said.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has ordered a school security guard to be suspended with immediate effect for allegedly beating a schoolgirl for being late for school.

Photos of the assaulted at Velangaye High School pupil, in Nkandla, were sent to the department.

The provincial education department Legal Services Directorate has opened a case against the security guard.

KZN MEC of Education Kwazi Mshengu said: “We have always warned all our employees that the beating of learners is illegal and if found guilty, the department would institute stern disciplinary actions against the perpetrators.”