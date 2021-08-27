The Answer Series (TAS) podcast unpacks SA education system

Education support organisation, The Answer Series (TAS), has launched a podcast to give a deeper understanding of the South African Education system. TAS has been helping high school learners by providing study guides. The family-run organisation’s aim is to continue to champion education whilst adapting to the needs of a post-Covid world.

TAS CEO George Eadie said: “We knew that education was on the cusp of significant change pre-Covid; however the pandemic has served as a great accelerant and as a catalyst for adaptation. “Our intention with this podcast is to go on a journey to deepen our understanding of the education system in South Africa. In each episode we will talk all things education, innovation and inspiration with eight brilliant guests from around the country and further afield,” explains Eadie. Rob Paddock, Founder and CEO of the Valenture Institute said, “These podcasts are such a valuable contribution to the SA education ecosystem - thank you, George!”

Eadie detailed that the podcast was ideal as it was convenient and a simple way to access media. He added that listeners, in this case, learners, had control of what they chose to listen to and when they can consume that content. “Young people don’t want a broadcast scheduler telling them what to listen to and when,” he said. Lastly, podcasts are more diverse and reflect a range of opinions and methodology.

Episode line-up: Episode 1: Eadie and Giles Gillett, CEO of New Leaders Foundation, unpack the status of education in South Africa, the extreme challenges it’s facing, how Covid has impacted it and on why we can feel hopeful about a brighter future. Episode 2: Unpacks the future of education in South Africa and the challenges. Eadie and John Sanei, Futures Strategist, also discuss the important role structure plays in schools and how it is influenced by technology these days.