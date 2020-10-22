Tips for last minute exam preparations

Mother and son, who happen to be changing lives in teaching and supporting pupils with the The Answer Series (TAS) organisation, have come up with some last-minute tips to help pupils with their exams.

Starting off the tips Anne encouraged parents to get involved in their children's study patterns.

“Don’t underestimate the role you play during this time. Teenagers might not admit to it, or even respond in an appropriate manner, but they need attention and positive affirmation, " she said.

While George came up with a 3 step approach to exam preparation for learners to excel.

"The 6 to 12 months prior to exams is where our study guides really come in to effect; however in the final push we focus on tips for the three days leading up to exams, as well as how to tackle the actual exam days," he said.