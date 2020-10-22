Tips for last minute exam preparations
Mother and son, who happen to be changing lives in teaching and supporting pupils with the The Answer Series (TAS) organisation, have come up with some last-minute tips to help pupils with their exams.
Starting off the tips Anne encouraged parents to get involved in their children's study patterns.
“Don’t underestimate the role you play during this time. Teenagers might not admit to it, or even respond in an appropriate manner, but they need attention and positive affirmation, " she said.
While George came up with a 3 step approach to exam preparation for learners to excel.
"The 6 to 12 months prior to exams is where our study guides really come in to effect; however in the final push we focus on tips for the three days leading up to exams, as well as how to tackle the actual exam days," he said.
3-days before exams. He said you should :
- To stay calm and focused, you need plenty of sleep, quiet time and a clear idea of what to expect for each exam.
- Sleep allows the brain to converts facts from short-term memory to long-term memory.
- Balance your day plan by making time for something fun or relaxing outside of studying,l.
- Go through past papers and familiarise yourself with the format of the exam – how long is it? What style of questions will be asked? Which section or topics would you like to tackle first?
- Check if you have everything you need for the exam.
On the day
- Make sure that you have enough time so that you don’t have to rush. The last thing you want to do is to panic on the morning of an exam.
- Eat a proper breakfast.
- Don’t try and cram what you have not studied it will instead increase your anxiety.
- Once you have read through the exam paper, or a section thereof, start off slowly with what you know. If you cannot remember the answer or all the details, don’t let it perturb you; move on to the next question. You can return to the questions that you have left out at the end.
- Get into the flow of the exam paper. The more you answer, the more you will feel calm and composed.
- Make sure you leave a few minutes to proof read your paper.
- When done with the paper and out the exam room relax and be proud of what you have done.