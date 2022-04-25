Telkom connects learners and teachers in Mpumalanga

Mobile operator Telkom has partnered with the Mpumalanga Department of Education (DoE) to connect 1 000 teachers and learners for an online learning programme.

The provincial education department launched its e-learning programme that will digitally equip Grade 12 learners and teachers by making it easier to access online learning material. The programme, which was launched on April 6 at Ubuhlebuzile Secondary School in Piet Retief, will enable learners and teachers in underprivileged communities to access online learning tools and conduct virtual classes. In a statement, Telkom said it will support the Mpumalanga DoE by providing data solutions to 6 700 teachers and 55 000 Grade 12 learners.

Furthermore, the Mpumalanga DoE has provided each learner with a tablet and every teacher with a laptop preloaded with software and e-Content and is data ready for online-offline use. Telkom Executive: Business – Mobile Sales, Desiree Letshabo said: “It is every child’s right to have access to education and Covid-19 has made it more difficult for learners and teachers to interact. With the rapid transition to virtual learning, it became very clear that there is a digital divide that exists within the education system. The learner-teacher solution will help to bridge the gap where many learners in rural parts of the province cannot easily access learning tools.” Telkom has also partnered with the Limpopo Department of Education to provide a mobile solution for voice and data. Telkom has also introduced the HBT solution, a converged solution that enables hybrid work by allowing the department to connect its fixed-line voice solution to mobile devices, making it easier for their employees to work remotely.

