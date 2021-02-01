Tips to keeping your class disinfected

Ensuring schools are cleaned, disinfected and that handwashing or sanitising stations are available are elements in a broader approach to the prevention of infectious diseases. Environments need to be evaluated to determine high-use areas. Plans to clean and disinfect spaces need to be developed, implemented, maintained and revised. Keep an eye on guidelines and updates issued by your local authority. Although various disinfectant products have been evaluated, a normal cleaning regime with soap and water will reduce the virus presence on surfaces and products. As multiple people touch objects and surfaces, frequent disinfection is critical. It's particularly important to clean door handles, light switches, desks and taps, for example. The level of use will determine the frequency of cleaning required. Disinfectants used in schools are under the mandate of the Department of Health. People with specialised training and equipment will need to be used to apply fogs and fumigants. Diluted bleach products can be used on various surfaces. Use a bleach that contains between five and nine percent of sodium hypochlorite. Follow the directions on the label to prepare a diluted solution. Leave this solution on the surface for a minute before removing or wiping to properly disinfect a surface which should look wet for the duration of the minute of contact time. Ensure there is enough ventilation during and after the process. Make a new diluted bleach batch every day - solutions left overnight and for more than 24 hours will not be as effective. Take a look at the environment and see what items can be removed to limit frequent handling. This applies particularly to material which is porous such as rugs, cushions and chairs which have been upholstered using fabric.

Safety

When using chemical disinfectants, read and follow the instructions on the label.

Wear gloves to protect your hands and use goggles or glasses in case some splashes in the direction of your eyes. Open the windows. Only use the amount suggested on the label. The water you use to dilute the product with should not be heated unless it is stated on the label. You shouldn't mix various products and chemicals. Chemical bottles need to be kept somewhere out of the reach of children.

Cleaning and disinfection products should not be consumed, breathed in or have direct content with your skin as they are often caustic and can cause harm. People with asthma should not be breathing the air immediately during or after cleaning, as some products trigger asthma attacks. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap afterwards.

Ideally, surfaces should be cleaned with soap and water, followed by a disinfectant. Disinfectants should not be used on items used by children, especially anything they may put in their mouths, as many disinfectants are toxic when they are swallowed.

