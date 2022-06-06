Several Drommedaris Primary School classrooms gutted in fire

Eight classrooms were gutted by a fire at the Drommedaris Primary School in Reiger Park. Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said the school’s governing body was informed of the fire at about 1pm on Sunday.

“One of the school’s general assistants reported the incident and the local fire brigade managed to douse the fire,” he said. Lesufi said eight Foundation Phase (Grade R–3) classrooms and the school’s storeroom were damaged as a result of the fire. The MEC said police were investigating the cause of the fire.

“The GDE is working tirelessly to ensure that learning at the school, as well as the health and safety of learners, is not compromised due to this incident,” he said.

