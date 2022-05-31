Skills to Succeed initiative is a first of its kind in Africa

Skills to Succeed was launched in August last year in recognition of the need to teach skills to South Africans to meet the needs of an increasingly digital economy. The initiative is delivered by the National Treasury’s Jobs Fund, Accenture South Africa, Naspers Labs, Salesforce and CapaCiTi. It aims to increase the number of certified Salesforce candidates from communities who were historically excluded from the digital economy.

The second cohort of 50 young certified South African graduates was celebrated at a graduation ceremony hosted at the CapaCiTi campus in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. The programme ran for 12 months with three cohorts of 50 candidates each undergoing Salesforce certification and Superbadges. The programme includes work-based experience and physical application of learning, as well as communication, business confidence and work readiness skills before placing candidates in jobs. So far cohorts one and two have graduated with a 100% certification achievement on exams. “CapaCiTi is proud to partner with organisations who are tackling the digital skills gap in South Africa and putting youth at the heart of the solution,” said Fiona Tabraham, chief executive of CapaCiTi.

Mapule Ncanywa, executive director at Naspers Labs, said: “We see collaboration as a key driver towards a common goal of solving unemployment in the country, and our partnership with CapaCiTi on the Skills to Succeed programme has been impactful. This is the kind of partnership we attract, those that share our mission of opening economic opportunities for youth, ultimately improving livelihoods.” Congratulations to the young graduates looking towards a bright future. IOL