2022 NTCE - Tourism hosts successful youth Expo

The Department of Tourism reaffirmed its commitment to empowering youth in the sector at the 13th edition of the National Tourism Careers Expo (NTCE), that was held at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec from 30 September - 02 October 2022. More than 8 000 youth gathered for the three-day showcase of employment and business opportunities on offer within the tourism sector.

The NTCE is a long-standing collaborative programme between the Department of Tourism, the Culture Arts, Tourism, Hospitality & amp; Sport Education Training Authority (CATHSSETA), and the Gauteng Department of Economic Development - represented by its provincial marketing agency the Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA). Themed “Rethinking Tourism – Career Opportunities Await,” the 2022 NTCE inspired the youth to think outside the box and pursue sustainable livelihoods in tourism. “The youth are at the cusp of making life-changing decisions as they map out their career paths. We are pleased to have had an opportunity to offer them a glimpse into the world of tourism and hospitality as a potential career,” said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Fish Mahlalela.

Tourism’s potential to create business and employment opportunities has positioned it as a significant economic driver. Its ability to generate demand and production across various sectors of the economy affirms the sector’s critical contribution in the implementation of South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan. “We have brought in multi-sector industry players to engage with the youth and provide information that will empower them to succeed as employees or entrepreneurs in tourism,” added Mahlalela. The 2022 NTCE was a highly interactive platform that featured the following:

The Chef’s Corner: Youth interested in a culinary career were enthralled by a cook-off among graduates of the National Youth Chefs Training Programme, that was facilitated by the South African Chefs Association (SAChefs). Mixology Corner: The Mixology Corner brought the art of creating fun, enjoyable beverages to life. Mixology is a special craft that is growing in popularity worldwide. Hospitality Corner: The Hospitality Corner offered insight on the diverse range of careers in hotel and event management, as well as casino directorship.

Conservation Corner: Nature conservation impacts on the future sustainability of tourism. Youth interested in nature gained insight on how to join this industry. The Recruitment Arena: Job seekers and potential employers met to engage on critical aspects that relate to job hunting, with a focus on crafting curriculum vitae (CV) and preparing for interviews. Educators’ Seminar: Educators engaged with speakers from various institutions, industry bodies and organisations on the tourism curriculum to sharpen their skills on teaching tourism.