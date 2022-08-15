Applications for chartered accountancy’s most sought after bursary close end August 2022

When Sebokeng’s Zanele Maduna set out to become a chartered accountant [CA(SA)], she had no idea how she was going to fund her studies. The same is true for Bushbuckridge’s Nhlamulo Khoza, Mafikeng’s Lerato Mathibela and Fairmont’s Stephanie Bugan. Yet, today, these young professionals are carving out incredible careers for themselves as qualified CAs(SA), thanks to the assistance of the Thuthuka Bursary. Now it is your turn. If you want to be a CA(SA), but do not know how you will afford the study fees, applications for Thuthuka’s 2023 intake close at the end of this month. For the past 20 years, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) has been working through its Thuthuka Bursary to fix the member demographics of the chartered accountancy profession to be reflective of those of the country.

The Thuthuka Bursary funds academically talented African and Coloured learners and students who want to become CAs(SA) and is one of the country’s most sought after bursaries in the Chartered Accounting Profession. This is because Thuthuka covers tuition, books, meals, residence fees and accommodation and is also takes an integrated and holistic approach that provides bursary recipients with ‘wrap around’ support in the form of, among others: academic support, including various academic enrichment programmes such as additional tutorials, study skills workshops and more social and emotional support work readiness and life skills training mentoring and counselling and access to a dedicated programme manager exposure to experienced chartered accountants and business leaders as mentors Thuthuka students remain fully funded for all the years that they continue to pass their degree within the requisite time the programme follows, that is within the three years required for an undergraduate degree and eligible students that meet the requirements for CTA are also funded. Year on year, this model has made Thuthuka funded students more successful than their counterparts. It is also this approach that makes Thuthuka students ready to face the challenges of the workplace.

Says Thuthuka beneficiary Tokelo Mulaudzi, Senior Manager: Investor Relations at Momentum Metropolitan Holding: “Without the Thuthuka Fund I would not be the well-rounded CA I am today. It provided me not only with financial support, but I also had access to the best tutors and lecturers through the extra classes that we received.” Nhlamulo Khoza, Thuthuka beneficiary and qualified CA(SA) at Executive Head: Finance and Operations at Nedbank’s Group Risk division: “The Thuthuka programme offered us opportunities which we could benefit from. This included regular tutorial classes with lecturers and industry experts, and so I made sure to attend all the tutorials and utilise all the study materials provided by Thuthuka. I took full advantage of those opportunities.” Applications for 2023 bursary intake close on 31 August, 2022

The application window to apply for the Thuthuka Bursary 2022 is currently open. Criteria: To apply for a Thuthuka bursary is qualify for the Thuthuka bursary, you must: be a South African citizen; be black African or Coloured; be either in Grade 12, out of school (with Matric) for no more than two years or a university student currently studying a CA-stream BCom degree; have obtained at least 60% (5 or above on the NSC scale of achievement) in Mathematics in Grade 11 or Matric (Maths Literacy and Technical Maths learners are not considered); have applied to or are currently studying a BCom Accounting (CA stream) degree at a Thuthuka partner university. The full list of universities offering the Thuthuka programme can be found on SAICA’s website; come from a family that has a combined income of R350 000 per annum or less; and write and pass the National Benchmark Test (NBT). To apply, visit www.thuthukabursaryfund.co.za and submit your application before the end of August 2022.