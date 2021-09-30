UKZN partners with NPA to host GBV webinar series

THE University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has partnered with the KZN provincial Sexual Offences and Community Affairs (SOCA) Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority to host a series of webinars on gender-based violence (GBV) and related topics. Taking place over the coming months, these webinars will specifically target the UKZN community. The purpose of the UKZN-SOCA partnership is to:

Highlight the danger that members of the UKZN community face on a daily basis, Improve the community’s safety and security, Create awareness around gender-based violence, and

Advise the UKZN community where to get help if needed. The UKZN-SOCA team will host one webinar a month, covering a variety of topics that will include human trafficking, Thuthuzela Care Centres, and harassment on campus. Each webinar will feature a panel of experts from UKZN and SOCA or other relevant stakeholders, and will be followed by a series of articles containing more information. The UKZN community will be able to access this information via Ndabaonline.

The series kicked off on September 22 with a webinar focused on suicide prevention, mental health and support. UKZN recognises that many people within its community may be exposed to gender-based violence and may feel distinct pressures that are particularly anxiety-provoking and traumatic. These pressures may include employment insecurity, financial instability, the portrayal of a negative image on social media, 24/7 exposure to a news cycle that often reflects tragedy and the effects of Covid-19, as well as the stress and trauma of the recent looting. More information will be disseminated via Ndabaonline.