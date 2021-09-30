EducationSponsored
The University of KwaZulu-Natal is partnering with the provincial Sexual Offences and Community Affairs Unit to host a series of webinars on gender-based violence and related topics.
UKZN partners with NPA to host GBV webinar series

THE University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has partnered with the KZN provincial Sexual Offences and Community Affairs (SOCA) Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority to host a series of webinars on gender-based violence (GBV) and related topics. Taking place over the coming months, these webinars will specifically target the UKZN community.

The purpose of the UKZN-SOCA partnership is to:

Highlight the danger that members of the UKZN community face on a daily basis,

Improve the community’s safety and security,

Create awareness around gender-based violence, and

Advise the UKZN community where to get help if needed.

The UKZN-SOCA team will host one webinar a month, covering a variety of topics that will include human trafficking, Thuthuzela Care Centres, and harassment on campus.

Each webinar will feature a panel of experts from UKZN and SOCA or other relevant stakeholders, and will be followed by a series of articles containing more information. The UKZN community will be able to access this information via Ndabaonline.

The series kicked off on September 22 with a webinar focused on suicide prevention, mental health and support.

UKZN recognises that many people within its community may be exposed to gender-based violence and may feel distinct pressures that are particularly anxiety-provoking and traumatic. These pressures may include employment insecurity, financial instability, the portrayal of a negative image on social media, 24/7 exposure to a news cycle that often reflects tragedy and the effects of Covid-19, as well as the stress and trauma of the recent looting.

More information will be disseminated via Ndabaonline.

For more information on free counselling hotlines in South Africa, visit https://www.opencounseling.com/hotlines-za

