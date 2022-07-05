STADIO School of Law welcomes 80-year-old law student

The two-year postgraduate Bachelor of Laws degree offered by STADIO is delivered through a distance-learning model which allows people such as Drotschie to develop their skill set while continuing with their everyday jobs.

STADIO School of Law is delighted to welcome Johan Drotschie, an 80-year-old pensioner who has recently enrolled as a student for their Bachelor of Laws degree.

On furthering his studies, Drotschie said: “I registered for the LLB with STADIO late and only received my textbooks at the end of March. Although this leaves me with limited time to prepare for assignments and examinations, I am very excited to get going and learn and acquire greater in-depth knowledge.”

Studying at a university is not unfamiliar to Drotschie, who completed a BCom in Investment Management in 1982 at Rand Afrikaans University (RAU), now the University of Johannesburg. He also possesses a postgraduate certificate in Advanced Trust Laws from the University of Pretoria, has passed the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) assessments and completed several examinations set by the Financial Planning Institute of South Africa.

“We are humbled and excited to welcome Johan to STADIO School of Law. He is a wonderful example of age not being a barrier to personal success,” said Professor Philip Stoop, head of the STADIO School of Law.