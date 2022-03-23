Stellenbosch University launches innovative online learning platform for high school learners

Stellenbosch University (SU) has launched SU Advantage, an innovative online learning and teaching solution focusing on supporting high school learners and teachers in Grade 10, 11 and 12 further education and training phase. SU Advantage, which can be accessed from any smart device, combines short, effective learning content with live interactive educational support focused on the most important topics that learners need to understand to improve their comprehension of crucial lessons taught in class.

Amongst the guests at the launch event at Stias (Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study) in Stellenbosch were; chair in social justice at SU’s Faculty of Law Professor Thuli Madonsela, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Social Impact, Transformation & Personnel Professor Nico Koopman, Director of the SU Centre for Pedagogy (Suncep) Dr Benedict Khoboli and Dean of the SU Faculty of Education Professor Mbulungeni Madiba. In her keynote address, Madonsela, said that SU Advantage would build on social justice in democratic South Africa. “SU Advantage can contribute to social justice primarily through advancing access to education information and knowledge, bridging the gap and minimising isolation of many historically disadvantaged children and educators,” she said.

Madonsela said many young learners can now access education. “SU Advantage is one of many building blocks in solving the economic educational inequalities,” she said. Aligned with Madonsela’s observation, the platform’s educational support is not only easily accessible but also focuses on 11 school subjects. These subjects are offered in English and comprise short-form video lessons, topic-based assessments and quizzes, consolidated workbooks, memo-based reconciliation and in-depth live lessons.

In his address, SU Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers said recognising the challenges that the country's education system is currently facing and the economic impact Covid-19 has had on many families, Stellenbosch University decided to create this accessible online solution. “Our Vision 2040 states amongst others that we’re inclusive and innovative, advancing knowledge in the service of society. An initiative like SU Advantage is perfectly aligned with our vision and will have a positive impact in the communities we serve,” said Prof Wim de Villiers, SU Rector and Vice-Chancellor, in a video message at the event. The initiative is being pioneered by Khoboli.

"Educators are under increasing pressure to improve pass rates and learner performance. However, the reality is that resources are limited, and classrooms are simply too full to accommodate the needs of all learners," Khoboli said.

“Our goal is not to replace traditional mainstream schooling, and SU Advantage is therefore not an online school. Instead, SU Advantage is meant to enhance and amplify what learners are exposed to in classrooms,” Khoboli said. The content and resources developed for the platform have been created in alignment with generally accepted pedagogical principles “All resources available on the platform have been created by experienced educators, who are teachers that have excelled in their teaching careers. Simply put, the learning material available on SU Advantage is of high quality and designed so that it ensures a holistic understanding on the side of learners,” Khoboli said.

Building on Suncep’s years of experience with learner enhancement programmes in the FET phase, SU Advantage is now available in the open market. It can be used by any learner who subscribes to the platform. “Covid-19 brought about the opportunity to refine and expand the programme and adapt it to be applicable for a mass market,” Khoboli said. The university's platform is forward-looking. SU Advantage does not purport to be a short-term solution for learners. Instead, it is a platform created to help learners perform better in school, life beyond and in their future careers. Ultimately, they have upward economic mobility in mind. “We’ve made it our mandate to make tertiary education a reality for more South African youths. By providing foundational support to high school learners in the senior phases of their educational journey, SU Advantage can help them to improve their chances of getting accepted into tertiary learning institutions,” Khoboli said.