Independent Online

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Independent Online
Teachers’ union in KZN donates meals to flood victims, poised to hand out school shoes

    South African Democratic Teachers' Union members in KwaZulu-Natal hand over meals to flood victims. Picture: SADTU Facebook

Published 2h ago

Donations continue to pour in for the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) flood victims.

When the heavy rains and landslides hit the province last week, thousands were displaced and left destitute.

The SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal has donated meals for supper and dinner to those in need.

Speaking to IOL, the teachers’ union’s provincial secretary, Noamarashiya Caluza, said that since Saturday the union in KZN started donating meals for supper and dinner to different communities.

“As a union we saw that there is a lot of work that needs to be done for the people who were affected by floods in the province and the government also needs help to help the people of KZN, so we took it upon ourselves to help where we can,” Caluza said.

The union shared videos and pictures on social media showing its members delivering lunch and dinner to different communities in Durban and surrounding areas.

Caluza added that the union had been trying to quantify the number of learners per centre who were affected by flood so that they can donate school shoes to them.

“On our visit to different centres we have tried to find a number of learners who were flood victims so that we can donate school shoes to them. Also, we have also managed to collect clothes and blankets that will soon be donated to the needy.”

According to the latest reports, the death toll has risen to 448.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said five more bodies were found on Tuesday.

IOL

