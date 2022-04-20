Teachers’ union in KZN donates meals to flood victims, poised to hand out school shoes

When the heavy rains and landslides hit the province last week, thousands were displaced and left destitute.

The SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal has donated meals for supper and dinner to those in need.

Speaking to IOL, the teachers’ union’s provincial secretary, Noamarashiya Caluza, said that since Saturday the union in KZN started donating meals for supper and dinner to different communities.

“As a union we saw that there is a lot of work that needs to be done for the people who were affected by floods in the province and the government also needs help to help the people of KZN, so we took it upon ourselves to help where we can,” Caluza said.