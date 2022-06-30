Tech skills: management and HR need to up their game

According to the 2022 OfferZen SA State of the Developer Nation Report, more than half of local software developers switched jobs in the past two years. And their motivation goes beyond simply looking for better compensation, with female and senior developers more likely to leave because of more people-focused issues. Stephen van der Heijden, the VP Community at OfferZen SA, said: “Companies looking to retain key skills need to pay more attention to the performance of their managers. For companies struggling to retain key tech skills, this should be a wake-up call.

“It’s clear that organisations should be taking a long, hard look at how their existing processes are failing them. “The research shows that being open and transparent around the salary range, the role and what is expected from a candidate can make a big difference in attracting top candidates.” Being low-balled on salary was the biggest pain point for developers, with more than one third identifying it as their key issue. This was followed by not receiving feedback when an application has been unsuccessful, he said.

Van der Heijden said that while giving feedback may seem unnecessary in a market where skills are in high demand, not closing out the process properly might mean that candidates might not apply at that company again, or dissuade others from applying there. This, he said, would leave non-responsive companies with a smaller pool of potential employees. All these factors indicate that companies need to work harder at being a better place to work, providing growth opportunities for those starting out in their careers and accommodating the evolving needs of employees as their careers progress.