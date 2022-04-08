The roles of three parties: the school, learner and parent relationship

Desiree Hugo, academic head at ADvTECH Schools, says it should come as no surprise that where an emotive and life-changing endeavour such as a school is concerned, with its myriad employees, many parents and learners, service providers, schedules, divergent approaches and essential and valuable logistics, it is inevitable that there will be variance in expectations.
The roles of the three parties – school, learners and parents – can be defined as follows:
- Parents
The parent’s responsibility is to take an interest in their child’s well-being and build relationships. Any significant events or changes in a child’s life may impact a learner’s engagement and learning, and it is important to share that with the school so that the school can better serve the child’s unique needs and provide the necessary support.
- Teachers
The learner experience must be at the heart of what teachers do. Their role is to ensure they develop, inspire and support learning across all phases in education. The teachers build positive relationships with learners to ensure their social and emotional status enables learning.
- Learners
Learners must be encouraged to respect the ethos and rules of the school and the community, engage in lessons and ask questions.
“When there is mutual support and trust between students, parents and the school, this provides a firm foundation for students who are then able to focus on their studies with confidence, and without external noise arising from unnecessary conflict. If teachers and parents are able to engage openly and honestly, without fear and by centring the child’s needs, this provides the perfect setting for academic excellence,” said Hugo.
IOL