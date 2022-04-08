The roles of three parties: the school, learner and parent relationship

Desiree Hugo, academic head at ADvTECH Schools, says it should come as no surprise that where an emotive and life-changing endeavour such as a school is concerned, with its myriad employees, many parents and learners, service providers, schedules, divergent approaches and essential and valuable logistics, it is inevitable that there will be variance in expectations. The roles of the three parties – school, learners and parents – can be defined as follows:

Story continues below Advertisment

Parents The parent’s responsibility is to take an interest in their child’s well-being and build relationships. Any significant events or changes in a child’s life may impact a learner’s engagement and learning, and it is important to share that with the school so that the school can better serve the child’s unique needs and provide the necessary support. Teachers The learner experience must be at the heart of what teachers do. Their role is to ensure they develop, inspire and support learning across all phases in education. The teachers build positive relationships with learners to ensure their social and emotional status enables learning. Learners Learners must be encouraged to respect the ethos and rules of the school and the community, engage in lessons and ask questions.