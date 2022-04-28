Tips on choosing the right Grade 10 subjects

It's almost that time of the year where high school learners need to choose their subjects in Grade 9 and will continue with these until Grade 12. Unlike previous years, factors that influence this decision have evolved post-pandemic. According to education expert Philip Hlatshwayo, head of programme at The Independent Institute of Education, the following the tips and tricks will help direct you in the right path.

1. Think like a project manager Similar to a company project, subject choice selection needs to be treated as a project. The skills required for studying physical sciences will be different from the skills required for studying history. Self-introspection will therefore help you understand the skills you possess and can potentially develop.

2. What prior knowledge is critical for this subject? A critical reflection of the past grades and how you have handled the demands of a subject similar to the one you are choosing will save you a lot of time and stressful moments. 3. What studying strategies and techniques are necessary for this subject and do these strategies complement my learning capabilities?

Hlatshwayo says learners must consider the strategies and techniques needed to be successful in studying a particular subject. 4. Academic support Academic support involves various stakeholders such as your teacher, peers, family members, mentors and student support services at higher education institutions who can help you in your journey.

5. High-performance strategy Armed with the information and approach as above, learners should choose subjects that will both 1) leave them with a range of options and 2) allow them to perform to the best of their ability in their matric exams. And finally, learners should choose some subjects that will help them boost their final results.