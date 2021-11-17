According to World Health Organization (WHO), during 2014, 8.5% of adults aged 18 years and older had diabetes. And in 2019, diabetes was the direct cause of 1.5 million deaths, and 48% of all deaths due to diabetes occurred before the age of 70 years. The demand for nutritionists and dieticians is steadily increasing. One of the foundational pillars of integrative nutrition health coaching is career satisfaction. To build a fulfilling career is not easy: it needs one to plan, persevere and work hard. If you are passionate about your job and enjoy what you do, your physical and mental health will be greatly impacted too. How do you achieve a successful and fulfilling career if you feel drained or uninspired?

Indiatoday.com have shared these five tips to building a career in health, nutrition and lifestyle: 1. Earn a degree in the field of Nutrition and Dietetics. As a bonus, pursuing a BSc in Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics provides immense knowledge of human physiology, biochemistry, food psychology, nutrition, and dietetics. Having a degree instils confidence, teaches time management, and polishes presentation and coaching skills. 2. Stay updated. Learning is a never-ending process. It doesn't stop after earning a degree and starting a career. If you want to stay on top of the game, you need to update your knowledge of this field.

Here are a few ways to update your skills and knowledge: Attend seminars or webinars on food, nutrition, dietetics, health, and wellness. Meet other professionals and get advice from others in the field. Read, read and read! Attend nutrition and dietetics events and workshops. 3. Be creative and unique. If you are creative and innovative at your workplace, you can create more opportunities for yourself. 4. Create an actionable timeline. As a nutritionist, dietician, or health coach, you will have various job roles. Planning your day increases productivity and reduces work stress. It makes you feel organised, motivated and focused.