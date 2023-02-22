UCT refuses to be drawn on reports Phakeng given golden handshake to leave

Joburg - UCT has refused to be drawn after reports that Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng would leave the institution on early retirement with a “golden handshake”. This follows a News24 report UCT council reached a R12 million settlement agreement with the university’s vice-chancellor to leave the institution on early retirement.

UCT spokesperson, Elijah Moholola, told IOL they would not respond to reports claiming Phakeng would leave on early retirement. “We (are) not going to respond to questions before a formal announcement through the statement,” Moholola said. Clarifying the reports, chair of Council, Babalwa Ngonyama, dismissed reports of Phakeng’s suspension and said the vice-chancellor was not suspended.

In January, UCT rolled out the “blue carpet” for its recipients, comprised of a group of 2022 top-performing matric pupils who had applied to study at the institution. Days before the carpet could be rolled out, Phakeng was seen on a video calling first-year students who qualified for the scholarship and letting them know about their victory to UCT. She then formally welcomed the students, some of whom she fetched at the Cape Town International Airport.

Phakeng said the aim of the blue carpet scholarship was to attract top learners to the top university, and give them the support they needed. The scholarship valued at R100 000 per year, was awarded to applicants who excelled in their 2022 final exams and wished to study at the UCT. The scholarship would be valid for three years which is the duration for most courses.