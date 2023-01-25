UCT VC calls top achievers to Blue Carpet scholarship

Johannesburg - The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Mamokgethi Phakeng has called on top achievers from the matric class of 2022 who applied to study at the university to accept the Blue Carpet scholarship offer. Top achiever, Sinakhokonke Siyaya from Phendukani High school in KwaZulu-Natal was one of the top 30 matric learners that Phakeng called on to apply.

Siyaya was among the top 30 achievers who were invited for the ministerial breakfast last week on the day when National Senior Certificate (NSC) results were released. On her social media pages, Professor Phakeng is seen on a video talking and congratulating Siyaya for passing her matric exams with flying colours. Siyaya was in disbelief that she was indeed talking to the VC.

She was on the list of first year students who were to receive the VC's Blue Carpet scholarship. The VC's video call was confirmation that the top achiever got accepted to the scholarship. Phakeng told her that she will be getting accommodation and R100 000 for the scholarship, as well as the welcome lunch with the VC.

That includes VIP tickets to all gates on campus, hiking, phone call access to the VC and exclusive events hosted by the VC throughout the year. She told her that there is no playing when going to study in UCT and if she passed her first year, the scholarship would also be available in the second year. At the end of October, UCT released an official video of Phakeng wishing the class of 2022 well as they sit for their final exams.

