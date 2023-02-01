UK still a popular destination for South African students to pursue degrees and MBAs

The United Kingdom remains a popular destination for South African students seeking higher education, according to recent data released. The UK's prestigious universities and high-quality education system continue to attract SA students, as well as those from elsewhere around the world.

The opportunity to learn in English and experience a diverse and multicultural environment are also major draws for international students, reports Erudera - a platform that matches students to universities backed by artificial intelligence. According to Erudera, by 2020/21, there were 2 060 South African students pursuing higher education in UK universities, with 630 studying in England, 350 in Scotland, 55 in Wales, and 20 in Northern Ireland. This trend has been consistent in recent years, with 1 930 South Africans studying in the UK in 2019/20, 1 755 in 2018/19, and 1 565 in 2017/18.

In total, there are currently 43 340 international students from Africa studying in the UK. The total number of international students in the UK is 605 130, with 109 145 of them being EU students enrolled in undergraduate-level courses and 43 765 at the postgraduate level. Non-EU students make up the majority of international students in the UK, with 205 695 at the undergraduate level and 246 535 at the postgraduate level.

The total number of enrolments from EU countries is 152 905. Of these, 109 145 are enrolled in undergraduate courses and 43 765 at the postgraduate level. In contrast, non-EU students make up 452 225 of all international students in the UK, with 205 690 at the undergraduate level and 246 535 at the postgraduate level. The majority of international students in the UK study business and management. Engineering and technology is the second most popular field of study for international students in the UK, with a total of 63 375 students.

Social sciences and computing rank third and fourth, respectively, in terms of the number of international students enrolled in those disciplines. There are currently 705 EU students and 16 405 non-EU students enrolled in MBA programs in the UK. International undergraduate tuition fees in the UK vary from £11 400 to £38 000, with the average cost estimated to be around £22 200 per year. Undergraduate degree courses in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland typically last three years, while in Scotland they last four years. “The United Kingdom is home to some of the world's oldest and most prominent institutions, including Oxford and Cambridge. Furthermore, the UK's higher education system is well-known for its quality and rigour, making it a globally acknowledged and valuable degree. Furthermore, studying in the UK allows students to immerse themselves in a diverse and multicultural setting, which can considerably enrich their learning experience,” said Alma Miftari from Erudera.