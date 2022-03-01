UKZN HIV programme launches new research clinic

The University of KwaZulu-Natal HIV Pathogenesis Programme (HPP) has launched a new HIV research clinic which will run a range of clinical trials, including acute infection study, elite controller study and lymph node study. UKZN said the clinic, officially launched at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in uMlazi, will allow for study volunteers to be counselled and consent to provide samples to advance biomedical research at UKZN.

Postgraduate students, postdoctoral fellows and researchers at the university’s College of Health Sciences will utilise the samples to conduct research. The clinic will also offer counselling and health education, as well as free HIV tests to patients visiting the hospital, including the study volunteers. It is a platform for engagement between scientists and the uMlazi community in which the hospital is situated. The programme has a long-standing relationship with the hospital administrators and the community. Head of the clinic, Professor Thumbi Ndung’u, expressed gratitude to the staff for their resilience and hard work, which has spanned 22 years, when the programme was established.

"I applaud them for their contribution to the fight against HIV. This would not have been possible without the long-standing partnership and support from the KZN Department of Health and UKZN," he said. Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital CEO, Dr MG Khawula, said they will continue to support the HPP. “The research conducted here assists and guides our prevention, diagnosis and treatment strategies in fighting HIV,“ Khawula said.