uMlazi teacher determined to make a difference in his struggling school

In these unprecedented times, beginning year 3 of this pandemic teachers continue to make a positive impact on learners’ lives. uMlazi teacher and the founder of the kids must eat initiative, Brooklyn Masuku, went the extra mile to show both his learners and their parents that they are loved in the #KidsMustEat event that was held at Qondokuhle Primary School on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Learners at Qondokuhle Primary School experienced love that was surreal and showed the impact of what transpires when a community comes together to support both learners and teachers at the top achievers award ceremony. “Through this initiative, I am making it my priority to increase the awareness for the needs of the kids. These kids are the future. It's important to take care of the future now. I only believe giving back to them will make them recognise the encouragement to stay in school and be educated despite the hardships they are coming from," said Masuku. Itheku Connect founder Zama Khumalo, vocalist Sizwe Mdlalose, media practitioner and philanthropist Phumlani Dube were in full presence, leaving a beautiful lasting impression on the learners as they handed out awards to the top learners and imparted motivational messages emphasising the importance education.

According to Masuku, most of the learners are from underprivileged homes, and the community where they are from is limited to some basic resources. “Some of the homes the children come from have no electricity, and they struggle to get water, at times. Sometimes the learners come to school without having breakfast, but they still attend school religiously. Ensuring his students receive the best education possible is something Masuku is passionate about.