Unique SA mobile tutoring app is looking to employ young tutors

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The past year has been a challenging year for all pupils and teachers, with school closures disrupting learning, the uncertainty of the pandemic and lockdown – it was a stressful time. As schools across the country will reopen for the academic second term this week, tutoring for many will form part of an integral learning process, especially in high school. And with the current pandemic, this could help alleviate stress from subjects like maths, science and languages. The matric results have shown that only 8% of the 580 000 pupils who sat to write maths achieved the required 60% for entrance to university studies in engineering, commerce and medicine. Pupils had to become more reliant on self-study and tutoring, and finding suitable tutors in these uncertain times is difficult. A fast-growing South African tutoring mobile app, Cognition, helps pupils find suitable tutors in their area. With more than a thousand users and a national tutor-base, Cognition is having a revolutionary impact on the tutoring industry and education sector. It is the only mobile app of its kind in South Africa.

A screenshot of the mobile app.

“Cognition recruits tutors on a strict screening process to ensure a high-quality service offered to students. Potential tutors need to score above 80% in the subjects they are tutoring in order to apply for a position,” says Dani Viljoen, director of Cognition

“Offering the convenience of being tutored in the safety of your home and the opportunity to almost instantly book a tutorial, the app provides peace of mind to parents and pupils.

“While the mutually beneficial app provides opportunities for tutors to earn an income in a subject they are passionate about and skilled in, it allows pupils and parents the opportunity to choose from a range of tutors according to their budget, at the tap of a button.

“Addressing key issues of education and unemployment, the flexibility and user-friendliness of the app makes it the perfect solution to all tutoring needs. The app offers tuition for primary school, high school and university students, and even offers lessons in music and driving.

“With hourly rates from as low as a R160, parents can source high-quality tutors within their budget, receive immediate response on requests and pay directly through the app with secure and instant payments.”

Currently, Cognition has been implemented in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Bloemfontein, and seeks to expand it footprint among pupils and tutors making use of the app.

For more information go to https://cognition.online or visit Cognition’s Facebook page at (https://www.facebook.com/CognitionTutoring).