Unisa in exchange programme deal for teachers and students with three Portuguese institutions

Pretoria - THE University of South Africa (Unisa) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with three institutions of higher learning from Portugal, with a with catalytic focus on space, marine and Portuguese language studies. The signing of the MOUs with the Instituto Superior Tecnico, Camoes I.P Instituto Da Cooperacao e da lingua and Universidade de Aveiro has committed the institutions of higher education to collaborate “as equal partners” on a range of both strategic and operational interventions.

This partnership also aims to develop and exchange experience and good practices in advanced research and other related fields of scholarship. Unisa Principal and Vice-Chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula [pictured] has signed Memoranda of Understanding with three Portuguese institutions of higher learning at an event attended by Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Alvin Botes; Portugal’s Ambassador to South Africa, Manuel Carvalho; and Professor Artur Silva from Universidade de Aveiro. Photo: UNISA Unisa Principal and Vice-Chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula, said the MOUs will provide a framework to further deepen Unisa’s international student tuition and research scholarship. “As a comprehensive, open distance, public e-learning institution of higher education, with the vision to shape futures in the service of humanity, Unisa is honoured to be part of these critical partnerships,” said LenkaBula.

“The MOUs will provide a framework to further deepen Unisa’s international student tuition and research scholarship. Such partnerships are also a further testimony of commitment to advancing the university’s internationalisation strategy.” The bilateral collaboration activities include, among others, exchange of teachers, researchers and students for educational and scientific activities within the context of joint teaching and learning programs at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Parties will furthermore collaborate on organisation of initiatives in the academic, cultural and scientific spheres, namely joint seminars, conferences and / or other joint meetings, the joint preparation and development of research activities and projects and other activities considered to be of mutual interest.